COLOMBO, June 30 Sri Lankan rupee one-week
forwards ended firmer on Thursday as a state-run bank sold
dollars after the central bank intervened to lift the rupee,
while dollar selling by a few exporters also helped the currency
gain, dealers said.
One-week dollar/rupee forwards, which have been
acting as a proxy for the spot rupee, ended at 146.00/30 per
dollar, firmer than Wednesday's close of 146.60/80.
"Rupee ended firmer after a state bank sold dollars. It
looks like the central bank is trying to keep the rupee steady
because it is the end of the quarter," said a currency dealer,
requesting not to be named.
Dealers said the move could help the government show that
the currency had really not depreciated during the quarter.
Officials from the central bank were not available for
comments.
Dealers said the three-day dollar/rupee forwards,
known as spot next, did not trade. It ended at 146.50/70 per
dollar on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's close of 147.65/85.
Spot next, which has acted as a proxy for the spot currency
since January, indicates the exchange rate for the day following
conventional spot settlement.
For Thursday's trade, the spot next settlement takes place
five days ahead due to the intervening weekend.
($1 = 146.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)