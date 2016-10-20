(Removes extra characters from lede)
COLOMBO Oct 19 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down
on Wednesday on dollar demand from importers in the absence of
central bank intervention, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active, with the spot-next ending
at 147.40/50 per dollar, compared with its previous day close of
147.25/35.
The spot rupee was quoted at 146.90/95 per dollar,
but hardly traded. It was steady last week after two weeks of
losses.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
"There was no central bank intervention. The spot-next
recovered a bit after it was traded at 147.50 as a foreign bank
sold dollars," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.
The central bank has been buying dollars from the market to
accumulate reserves to meet targets set by the International
Monetary Fund under a $1.5-billion loan deal, dealers said.
Officials at the central bank were not available for
comments.
Dealers said they expected the rupee to remain under
pressure due to seasonal imports.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and
Raissa Kasolowsky)