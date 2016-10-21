COLOMBO Oct 21 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
weaker on Friday, as dollar demand from importers surpassed
conversions of the U.S. currency by exporters, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active, with the spot-next ending
at 147.60/70 per dollar, weaker than its previous close of
147.45/50.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
The spot rupee was quoted at 146.90/95 per dollar,
but was hardly traded.
"The importer demand was there and there were not much of
remittances. Still, the rupee is under downward pressure because
of the seasonal demand," said a currency dealer, asking not to
be named.
Dealers said the market was waiting for some direction from
the national budget that is scheduled to be announced on Nov.
10.
Foreign investors sold 1.8 billion rupees worth of
government securities during the week ended Oct. 19, data from
the central bank showed.
