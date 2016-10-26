COLOMBO Oct 26 The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly firmer on Wednesday in dull trading as dollar sales by a state bank surpassed importer demand for the U.S. currency, dealers said.

Dealers said moral suasion by the central bank continued to discourage trading in the spot currency market.

Rupee forwards were active, with the spot-next ending at 147.90/148.10 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 147.95/148.10.

The spot rupee was quoted at 146.90/95 per dollar, but there were hardly any trades.

"The rupee ended firmer due to a state bank dollar sales, but there is seasonal importer demand for the dollar," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.

The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and market participants use the forward market levels for guidance on the currency.

Officials from the central bank were not available for comment.

Dealers also said foreign selling in government securities also put pressure on the currency.

Foreign investors sold 8.79 billion rupees ($59.84 million) worth of government securities in the week ended Oct. 19, data from the central bank showed.

Dealers said the market was waiting for some direction from the national budget due on Nov. 10. ($1 = 147.7000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)