COLOMBO Oct 26 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
slightly firmer on Wednesday in dull trading as dollar sales by
a state bank surpassed importer demand for the U.S. currency,
dealers said.
Dealers said moral suasion by the central bank continued to
discourage trading in the spot currency market.
Rupee forwards were active, with the spot-next ending
at 147.90/148.10 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of
147.95/148.10.
The spot rupee was quoted at 146.90/95 per dollar,
but there were hardly any trades.
"The rupee ended firmer due to a state bank dollar sales,
but there is seasonal importer demand for the dollar," a
currency dealer said, asking not to be named.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Officials from the central bank were not available for
comment.
Dealers also said foreign selling in government securities
also put pressure on the currency.
Foreign investors sold 8.79 billion rupees ($59.84 million)
worth of government securities in the week ended Oct. 19, data
from the central bank showed.
Dealers said the market was waiting for some direction from
the national budget due on Nov. 10.
($1 = 147.7000 Sri Lankan rupees)
