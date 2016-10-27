COLOMBO Oct 27 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
weaker on Thursday on importer demand for the U.S. currency, but
moral suasion by the central bank prevented a steeper fall,
dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active, with the one-week
forwards ending at 148.40/50 per dollar compared with the
previous day's close of 148.10/25.
Dealers said moral suasion prevented the spot-next trading
below 147.70/148.10. The spot-next ended at 147.90/148.10 in the
previous session.
The spot rupee was quoted at 146.90/95 per dollar,
but there were hardly any trades.
"There was dollar demand, but the central bank's moral
suasion prevented the spot-next trading below 147.70 and it
forced dealers to trade in one-week forwards," a currency dealer
said, asking not to be named.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Officials from the central bank were not available for
comment.
Dealers said foreign selling in government securities also
put pressure on the currency.
Foreign investors sold 8.79 billion rupees ($59.84 million)
worth of government securities in the week ended Oct. 19, data
from the central bank showed.
Dealers said the market was waiting for some direction from
the national budget due on Nov. 10.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)