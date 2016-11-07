COLOMBO Nov 7 The Sri Lankan rupee ended firmer
on Monday as dollar selling by exporters and banks outpaced
demand for the greenback from importers, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active, as one-week forwards
edged up to close at 148.20/30 per dollar, compared with
Friday's close of 148.35/45.
"Rupee ended firmer on dollar sales by exporters and banks,"
a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.
The rupee has also been hit by selling of government
securities by foreign investors, dealers said.
Foreign investors have net sold 24.5 billion rupees ($165.60
million) worth of government securities in the three weeks ended
Nov. 2, data from the central bank showed.
The Sri Lankan central bank governor said last week that he
expected the rupee to stabilise when a stake sale,
worth $1 billion, in the southern port of Hambantota to a
Chinese investor is completed in four to five months.
Governor Indrajit Coomaraswamy said proceeds of the stake
sale would be converted into rupees, easing the strain on the
currency that has been under pressure since mid-September due to
seasonal demand for the U.S. dollar from importers.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)