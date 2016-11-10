United Rentals to buy NES Rentals for $965 mln
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
COLOMBO Nov 10 The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly firmer on Thursday, a few minutes into the presentation of the national budget, as dollar selling by exporters and banks outpaced demand for the greenback from importers, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active, with spot-next forwards ending at 147.85/95 per dollar compared with Wednesday's close of 147.90/95.
One-week forwards ended at 148.00/10 per dollar, little changed from Wednesday's close of 148.05/15.
"There were some exporter sales and bank selling as they are expecting rupee to ease" due to remittances after the budget, a currency dealer said requesting anonymity.
Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake's budget included the revision of corporate tax, withholding tax to boost the revenue and cut the fiscal deficit to 4.6 percent of the GDP from this year's 5.4 percent.
Foreign investors net sold 24.5 billion rupees ($165.6 million) worth of government securities in the three weeks ended Nov. 2, data from the central bank showed. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
* Texas Capital Bancshares Inc announces operating results for 2016
* Virtus Investment Partners announces proposed public offerings of common stock and mandatory convertible preferred stock in connection with pending acquisition of ridgeworth investments