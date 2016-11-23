COLOMBO Nov 23 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
slightly firmer on Wednesday as dollar selling by exporters in
late trade outweighed importer demand for the greenback on fears
that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies would lead to
a rise in rates and the dollar.
Foreign investors might pull out of emerging markets,
including Sri Lanka, if the Fed raises interest rates next
month, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active with spot-next forwards
closing at 148.50/60 per dollar after declining to a low of
148.80. They had ended at 148.60/70 per dollar on Tuesday.
"We saw exporter selling when the rupee traded at 148.80.
This has been the trend for the last few occasions and I think
this will be the trend for the next few days also," said a
currency dealer asking not to be named.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released the second
tranche of loan worth $162.6 million under its $1.5 billion loan
programme, and said the country's macro-economic and financial
conditions had begun to stabilise.
The downward pressure on the rupee is now expected to ease
with investors awaiting actions from the central bank after the
IMF loan money flows in, dealers said.
The central bank on Friday revised the spot rupee
reference rate to 147.95 per dollar from 147.75.
The spot rupee was hardly traded on Wednesday, but was
quoted at 148.00/60.
The rupee has been under pressure as exporters were
reluctant to sell dollars due to global concerns and
uncertainties in the local market following the national budget,
which has proposed a revision in corporate and withholding
taxes.
The rupee is also pressured by the exit of foreign investors
from government securities due to the new taxes proposed in the
budget, dealers said.
Foreign investors net sold government securities worth 37.12
billion rupees ($250.81 million) in the five weeks ended on Nov.
16, data from the central bank showed.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)