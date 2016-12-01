Japan's SMFG posts smaller 9-month profit, low interest rates drag
TOKYO, Jan 27 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) on Friday reported a 13 percent drop in net profit for the nine months ended December, hurt by low interest rates.
COLOMBO Dec 1 The Sri Lankan rupee ended lower on Thursday as importer dollar demand surpassed exporter sales, while fears of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies leading to a stronger greenback thereby triggering foreign fund outflows also weighed.
Dealers see the rupee being under pressure till seasonal inward remittances begin and on expected inflows, including the $200 million after the swap agreement with China Development Bank.
Rupee forwards were active while spot-next forwards ended at 149.00/02 per dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 148.90/149.00.
"Today there was some selling, but (the rupee) ended tad weaker due to late importer dollar demand," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.
The spot rupee was hardly traded, but was quoted at 148.10/60.
Dealers said the currency has been under pressure on fears Trump's economic policies might lead to a rise in the dollar and trigger foreign fund outflows.
Foreign investors have net sold 38.93 billion rupees ($262.69 million) worth of government securities in the six weeks ended Nov. 23, ahead of an expected Fed rate hike in December.
Oil swept to a six-week high on Thursday, lifting energy shares in its slipstream, after OPEC agreed to cut crude output to clear a glut, while bond yields rose on prospects that resulting inflationary pressures will lead to higher interest rates. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
* Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd - dec quarter net loss 10.3 million rupees versus loss 5.7 million rupees year ago
Jan 27 Expectations of more protectionist policies from the new U.S. administration of Donald Trump are likely to hurt Asian countries with more export exposure to the United States.