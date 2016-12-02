COLOMBO Dec 2 The Sri Lankan rupee ended marginally higher on Friday as exporters sold dollars while demand for the greenback from importers was subdued with the year-end festival season setting in, dealers said.

Rupee forwards were active while spot-next forwards ended at 148.75/85 per dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 149.00/02.

"There were lot of (dollar) conversions both from individuals and corporates, corporate volumes were bit high," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.

Dealers said importer dollar demand has eased.

The spot rupee was hardly traded, but was quoted at 148.10/90.

However, some dealers expect the rupee to be under pressure on fears of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies leading to a stronger greenback thereby triggering foreign fund outflows.

They expect the pressure to ease when seasonal inward remittances begin and on expected inflows, including the $200 million after the swap agreement with China Development Bank.

Foreign investors have net sold 42.1 billion rupees worth of government securities in the seven weeks ended Nov. 30, ahead of an expected Fed rate hike in December. ($1 = 148.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)