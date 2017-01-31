COLOMBO Jan 31 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Tuesday as the central bank adjusted the spot currency reference rate to a record low amid foreign outflows from government securities, dealers said.

Dealers said the central bank revised the spot rupee reference rate to 150.50 on Tuesday from 150.25.

"There was demand from foreign selling in government securities," a currency dealer said, requesting anonymity.

"There were some inflows too ... could have been exporter conversions or inward remittances," the dealer added.

Dealers said rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards ending steady at 151.00/10 per dollar after it traded at 151.10/20 during the day.

The rupee will also face depreciation pressure due to seasonal importer dollar demand, dealers said.

The rupee has been under pressure due to rising imports and net selling of government securities by foreign investors, while the central bank has said defending the currency was not sensible.

Foreign investors net sold 21.1 billion rupees ($140.6 million) worth of government securities in the three weeks to Jan. 25, according to latest central bank data. ($1 = 150.1000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Vyas Mohan)