COLOMBO, July 7 The Sri Lankan rupee ended
slightly firmer on Friday as inward remittances and dollar sales
by exporters surpassed early importer demand for the U.S.
currency, dealer said.
However, expectations that imports would increase weighed on
the local currency.
The spot rupee ended at 153.60/70 per dollar,
compared with Thursday's close of 153.63/68.
"Downward pressure was there, but due to remittance inflow
and exporter dollar sales the rupee ended firmer. Today, we
didn't see the state bank that has been buying (dollars) in the
past few days, and it has also helped the currency to end
firmer," said a currency dealer, requesting anonymity.
The spot rupee resumed trading on June 19 for the first time
since May 5, when the central bank fixed its reference rate at
152.50.
Dealers said they expected seasonal demand for dollars to
pick up from August.
The rupee has been under pressure since early this year
after the central bank stopped defending the currency at a time
when the island nation faces a balance of payments crisis.
The central bank is also compelled to buy dollars from the
market to meet the reserve target set by the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) under a $1.5 billion, three-year loan
programme.
($1 = 153.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)