* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
COLOMBO, March 24 Sri Lanka's 2017 economic growth is expected to be between 5 percent and 5.5 percent compared with last year's 4.4 percent, a central bank official said on Friday.
"This year, the growth would be about 5-5.5 percent," Chandranath Amarasekara, acting director of central bank's economic research department told reporters in Colombo in a post-monetary policy media briefing. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank reduced on Friday its forecast for 2017 economic growth to 2.8 percent from 3.5 percent seen in March, as the country sees falling investment with infrastructure projects frozen due in part to the Odebrecht corruption scandal.