COLOMBO Feb 29 Sri Lanka aims for between 3
percent to 4 percent annual inflation measured on the Colombo
Consumer Price Index (CCPI) this year, central bank governor
told Reuters on Monday.
Annual inflation stood at 2.7 percent in February, up from
0.9 percent in January, data from the Department of Census and
Statistics showed on Monday.
"The 2.7 percent is within our targets," Arjuna Mahendran
told Reuters. "We are targeting 3-4 percent inflation average
for this year."
Sri Lanka's central bank unexpectedly raised its key policy
interest rates by 50 basis points on Feb. 19 from a record low,
to prevent demand-driven inflationary pressure.
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; editing by Dominic Evans)