COLOMBO Jan 29 Sri Lanka's president announced
on Friday a $40 billion mega-development project to build a new
city over the next 15 years in a push to attract more foreign
investment to the Indian Ocean island nation.
However, he gave no indication of how the cash-strapped
country would raise such a large sum of money. The International
Monetary Fund has urged Colombo not to loosen monetary and
fiscal policies and it is already having to borrow heavily to
cover a large budget deficit.
The project envisages the construction of industrial parks,
sports complexes, IT centres and other infrastructure in a huge
new metropolitan area covering some 3,700 square kilometres.
Officials say the aim is to tap funds from both private and
public sectors and above all from foreign investors, especially
from Asian giants China and India, but they offered no details
on financing or other details of the project.
"This is one of the main steps of the new government to make
this country a developed nation," President Maithripala
Sirisena, in power for a year, said at the official launch of
the project.
The government said it hopes to win parliamentary approval
for its plans within the next six months and for construction to
begin by the end of 2016.
The project includes a $1.4 billion, Chinese-backed real
estate project that got a final green light this month after the
government suspended it last year citing various irregularities
including a lack of proper permits.
That project involves the construction of apartments,
shopping malls, a water sports area, a golf course, hotels and
marinas next to the main port in the capital Colombo.
