(Corrects name of bond to samurai from sakura)

COLOMBO May 31 Japan will lend $4.2 billion to Sri Lanka through both a loan and bond financing, Sri Lanka's finance minister said on Tuesday.

"Japan has committed $2.9 billion at a low interest rate of 0.01 percent over the next two years and it's up to us to utilise the full amount," Ravi Karunanayake told reporters in Colombo, having returned from the G7 meeting held in Japan.

"A $1.3 billion dollar samurai bond will be also issued in Japan."

