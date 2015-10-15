COLOMBO Oct 15 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Thursday due to importer dollar demand, though selling of the greenback by banks capped the decline, dealers said.

The rupee ended at 141.00/05 per dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 140.85/90.

"There was import demand, two state banks were also buying dollars probably to cover oil bills, but bank selling prevented the fall," said a currency dealer who asked not to be named.

The rupee hit a record low of 141.40 per dollar on Sept. 28, but recovered slightly after a state-run bank sold dollars.

Dealers said importer dollar demand has fallen following government measures to discourage vehicle imports but the seasonal imports are expected to pick up.

Sri Lanka raised $330 million from the sale of dollar-denominated development bonds on Thursday, the central bank said. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)