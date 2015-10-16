COLOMBO Oct 16 The Sri Lankan rupee ended a tad firmer on Friday due to dollar selling by banks and on expectations of inflows after a bond sale in the previous day, dealers said.

Sri Lanka raised $330 million through dollar-denominated development bonds on Thursday.

The rupee ended at 140.92/97 per dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 141.00/05.

"The bank (dollar) selling eased the pressure, the import demand was there but not up to the level we have seen in the last few days," said a currency dealer who asked not to be named.

Dealers said inward remittances were seen in the latter part of the day.

The rupee hit a record low of 141.40 per dollar on Sept. 28, but recovered slightly after a state-run bank sold dollars.

Dealers said importer dollar demand has fallen following government measures to discourage vehicle imports but the seasonal imports are expected to pick up. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)