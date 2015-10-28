COLOMBO Oct 28 The Sri Lankan rupee
gained on Wednesday as exporters sold dollars on fears that
greenback inflows from a $1.5 billion sovereign bond sale would
push the local currency higher, dealers said.
Sri Lanka paid less than it had expected to borrow $1.5
billion via a 10-year sovereign bond on Tuesday, with strong
orders helping bring down the yield on the issue to 6.85 percent
from initial guidance of about 7 percent.
The rupee was at 140.85/95 per dollar at 0808 GMT, rising
from Monday's close of 141.05/15. Both currency and stock
markets were closed for a Buddhist religious holiday on Tuesday.
"Import demand was there, but we saw some panic dollar
selling in the morning with the sovereign bond sale," a currency
dealer said on condition of anonymity.
Rupee forwards also gained between 0.15 and 0.3 percent due
to the $1.5 billion sovereign bond sale.
Some dealers said the bond inflows are unlikely to help the
currency in the medium term because of the heavy repayment in
the near future.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.23 percent at
7,099.44 at 0821 GMT. Turnover was 756.7 million rupees ($5.4
million).
($1 = 140.2500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand
Basu)