COLOMBO Nov 5 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady on Thursday as importer dollar demand helped offset the greenback sales from exporters, said dealers, ahead of a key government policy statement.

The rupee was at 141.50/60 per dollar at 0623 GMT. The currency fell 0.25 percent to a record low of 141.50/60 on Wednesday.

"Everybody is awaiting to see the direction of the economy from Prime Minister's statement," a currency dealer said asking not to be named.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to announce the country's medium-term economic policy framework later on Thursday.

Investors are also waiting to see some clarity on economic policies from the 2016 budget announcement scheduled for Nov. 20.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.09 percent at 7,010.10 at 0815 GMT. Turnover was 437 million rupees ($3.09 million). ($1 = 141.3000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)