COLOMBO Nov 9 The Sri Lankan rupee hit
a record low on Monday due to higher importer dollar demand
while moral suasion by the central bank prevented any further
decline, dealers said.
The rupee fell 0.28 percent to an all-time low of 141.95 per
dollar before recovering slightly to trade at 141.85/95 as of
0530 GMT. The previous all-time low of 141.50 was hit on Friday.
"With the latest U.S. jobs data, there is a high possibility
of a Fed rate hike soon. So, the pressure on the rupee will
continue," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.
"We thought the currency will gain against the U.S. dollar
with the inflow from the recent $1.5 billion bond. But it's
weakening."
Now that the United States is closing in on full employment
and inflation is likely to rise to target levels, the "next
step" should be to start gradually increasing rates, a top U.S.
central banker said on Saturday.
In Sri Lanka, investors are waiting for more clarity on
economic policies from the 2016 budget announcement, scheduled
on Nov. 20.
Dealers said they have not seen a significant gain in the
currency after last month's $1.5 billion sovereign bond issue.
Sri Lanka borrowed $1.5 billion via a 10-year sovereign bond
sale on Oct. 27 at a 6.85 percent yield, down from an initial
guidance of about 7 percent.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.04 percent weaker
at 7,056.39 at 0612 GMT. Turnover was 117.2 million rupees
($825,642.83).
($1 = 141.9500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)