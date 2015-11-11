COLOMBO Nov 11 The Sri Lankan rupee was steady near its all-time low on Wednesday amid lack of any triggers and dealers expect the currency to hover around its current level ahead of the Nov. 20 budget.

The currency was at 141.95 per dollar at 0628 GMT, unchanged from Monday's close. Both the stock and foreign exchange markets were closed on Tuesday for Diwali, a Hindu religious holiday.

The rupee fell 0.35 percent in intraday trading on Monday to its record low of 142.00 per dollar.

"We do not see any fundamentals backing the rupee to move either direction," said a currency dealer asking not to be named. "Importers are booking forwards as they are not sure of the budget. Exporters are quietly selling, but not big volumes."

Another dealer said seasonal demand from importers could put further pressure on the local currency.

Investors are waiting for more clarity on economic policies from the 2016 budget announcement, scheduled on Nov. 20.

Dealers said they have not seen a significant gain in the currency after last month's $1.5 billion sovereign bond issue.

Sri Lanka borrowed $1.5 billion via a 10-year sovereign bond sale on Oct. 27 at a 6.85 percent yield, down from an initial guidance of about 7 percent.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.49 percent, or 34.71 points, weaker at 7,015.50 at 0631 GMT. Turnover was around 150 million rupees ($1.06 million). ($1 = 141.9500 Sri Lankan rupees)