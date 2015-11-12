COLOMBO Nov 12 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down on Thursday, hovering near a record low hit earlier in the week, on importer dollar demand.

The currency was at 141.95/142.05 per dollar at 0704 GMT, slightly weaker from Wednesday's close of 141.92/97. Dealers expect the currency to hover around current levels until they see some clarity from the 2016 budget.

The rupee fell 0.35 percent in intraday trading on Monday to a record low of 142.00 per dollar.

"Importer demand is there and it is more than exporter sales," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

Another dealer said importers are booking forwards as they are not sure of the budget while exporters are quietly selling in low volumes.

Investors are waiting for more clarity on economic policies from the 2016 budget announcement, scheduled on Nov. 20.

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said market speculation on further rupee weakening would be addressed once the clarity is given through the budget.

"I don't think it (rupee) is under pressure. It is just speculation," Karunanayake told a Foreign Correspondents Association forum late on Thursday.

The finance minister also said the upcoming budget will be "capital oriented" and will aim for revenue that is higher than recurrent expenditure.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.3 percent, or 20.78 points, weaker at 6,998.45 at 0713 GMT. Turnover was at 337.9 million rupees ($2.38 million). ($1 = 141.9500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)