COLOMBO Nov 16 The Sri Lankan rupee fell on Monday, trading near an all-time low as importer dollar demand surpassed greenback sales from a bank, currency dealers said.

The rupee was at 142.20/30 per dollar at 0809 GMT, down from Friday's close of 142.00/05.

The currency fell 0.25 percent on Friday to a record low of 142.25, while the central bank prevented it from falling further by restricting trades below 142.00 per dollar, dealers said.

"The rupee is weaker on lack of supply, exporters are reluctant to sell as they expect the currency to weaken further and they are waiting to see what the central bank's move is," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

Dealers said importers have been booking forwards as they are not sure of the budget while exporters are quietly selling in low volumes on expectations the currency will trade around the current levels until some clarity emerges from the 2016 budget.

Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake will present the 2016 budget in parliament on Friday. He has said the budget will be "capital oriented".

Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.33 percent, or 23.23 points weaker at 6,978.58 at 0813 GMT. Turnover was at 543.4 million rupees ($3.83 million).

($1 = 142.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)