COLOMBO Feb 18 Sri Lankan rupee forwards were
steady on Thursday as banks' dollar sales offset importer demand
for the greenback, but trading was sluggish amid moral suasion
by the central bank, dealers said.
Dealers expected the currency to depreciate further due to
rising imports, selling of government securities by foreign
investors and slowing dollar inflows.
One-week rupee forwards, which act as a proxy for spot, were
at 144.40/50 per dollar at 0601 GMT, hardly changed from
Wednesday's close of 144.42/48.
Rupee forwards have been active since Jan. 27 as there has
been little trading in the spot currency, with banks
reluctant to trade below the 144.00 level amid moral suasion by
the central bank.
Central bank officials did not respond to calls seeking
comment.
"The market is not sure why the central bank is defending
the currency after floating it. They might be expecting some
kind of inflows and the rupee to reverse the falling trend,"
said a currency dealer asking not to be named.
Currency dealers also said foreign investors exiting
government securities was putting pressure on the currency.
Foreign investors sold 3.07 billion rupees ($21.33 million)
worth of government securities between Feb. 3 and 10, data from
the central bank showed, taking the total offloading since Dec.
30 to 22.4 billion rupees.
The rupee is under pressure due to a lack of dollar inflows,
and a pick-up in importer demand ahead of the festive season in
April, dealers said.
Sri Lanka needs to pay more than $5 billion in foreign loans
including interest payments in 2016, while its reserves were
only around $6.3 billion at the end of January, according to
central bank data.
Dealers said the central bank would not be able to hold the
rupee at current levels without strong dollar inflows.
The central bank usually intervenes in times of high
volatility though it floated the rupee on Sept. 4.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.15 percent weaker
at 6,211.64 at 0605 GMT. Turnover stood at 338 million rupees
($2.35 million).
($1 = 144.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)