COLOMBO Feb 19 Sri Lankan rupee forwards edged up on Friday as dollar selling by exporters and banks surpassed demand from importers for the greenback, currency dealers said.

The rupee is, however, expected to further depreciate due to rising imports, selling of government securities by foreign investors and slowing dollar inflows, the dealers said.

One-week rupee forwards, which act as a proxy for spot, traded at 144.35/45 per dollar at 0631 GMT, slightly firmer from Thursday's close of 144.43/50.

Rupee forwards have been active since Jan. 27 as there has been little trading in the spot currency, with banks reluctant to trade below the 144.00 level amid moral suasion by the central bank.

Central bank officials did not respond to calls seeking comment.

"We saw some selling today. Some inflows would have come to some foreign and local banks," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

Foreign investors pulling out of government securities was putting pressure on the rupee, dealers said.

Foreign investors sold 3.07 billion rupees ($21.33 million) worth of government securities between Feb. 3 and 10, data from the central bank showed, taking the total offloaded since Dec. 30 to 22.4 billion rupees.

The rupee is also under pressure due to a pick up in importer demand ahead of the festive season in April, dealers said.

Sri Lanka needs to pay more than $5 billion in foreign loans including interest payments in 2016, while its reserves were only around $6.3 billion at the end of January, according to central bank data.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was 0.37 percent firmer at 6,231.75 at 0714 GMT. Turnover stood at 1.39 billion rupees ($9.67 million) on block deals in Textured Jersey Lanka Plc .

Textured Jersey traded 0.7 percent firmer at 31.50 rupees at 0716 GMT.

($1 = 143.7500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)