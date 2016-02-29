COLOMBO Feb 29 Sri Lankan rupee forwards traded slightly firmer on Monday, led by bank dollar sales amid dull demand for the greenback from importers, but dealers said the currency will continue to be under pressure due to seasonal importer demand.

The spot rupee, which hit a record low of 144.65 per dollar when it resumed trading on Friday for the first time since Jan. 27, did not trade on Monday.

On Friday, the spot rupee ended at 144.40/70 per dollar, paring some of the losses made earlier in the day after bank dollar sales.

One-week rupee forwards, which had been acting as a proxy for the spot currency, traded at 144.60/80 per dollar at 0655 GMT, firmer from Friday's close of 144.75/90.

"Some banks are selling and we don't know whether it is a central bank intervention or them selling their positions. But the rupee is under pressure from imports," said a currency dealer asking not to be named.

Seasonal import demand is picking up ahead of the local New Year season starting in April, a dealer said.

Foreign outflows from government securities also weighed on the currency.

Foreign investors sold 2.5 billion rupees ($17.37 million) worth of government securities in the week ended Feb. 24, data from the central bank showed, taking the total offloaded since Dec. 30 to 34.95 billion rupees.

Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran said on Thursday that the monetary authority was not intervening in the market as it had done in the past, but stepped in to prevent abnormal imbalances due to one or two large transactions.

Mahendran said the bank would not rule out another rate hike if foreign investors continue to sell government securities.

The central bank increased the key policy rate by 50 basis points from record lows on Feb. 19.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was steady at 6,203.86 as of 0655 GMT. Turnover stood at 328 million rupees ($2.27 million).

($1 = 144.4500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)