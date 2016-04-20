COLOMBO, April 20 Sri Lankan five-day rupee
forwards traded steady on Wednesday on selective dollar sales by
a state bank and as moral suasion by the central bank prevented
a fall, despite demand for the greenback from importers, dealers
said.
Forwards, which are known as spot next and act as a proxy
for the spot currency, were trading at 146.50/80 per dollar at
0545 GMT compared with Tuesday's close of 146.50/60.
"A state bank is selling dollars to (facilitate) select
trades at 146.05 and central bank moral suasion is there, but
there is also demand (for dollars)," said a currency dealer,
asking not to be named.
Central bank officials were not immediately available for
comment.
Central bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran last week said the
monetary authority has been intervening in the market to
smoothen volatility in an illiquid market.
The spot rupee, which has barely seen any trading
since Jan. 27, was not actively traded on Wednesday as well.
The rupee has been under pressure as foreign investors have
sold government securities amid the country's economic woes, but
they have net bought bonds worth 8.84 billion rupees ($60.42
million) in the last three weeks, central bank data showed.
Sri Lanka borrowed 25 percent more in 2015 than it did in
2014, due to high cost of refinancing loans raised by the
previous government without parliamentary approval.
But the country will stop excess government borrowing in a
bid to get out of a debt trap, Mahendran said last week.
Sri Lanka's main stock index was up 0.47 percent at
6,418.02 as of 0648 GMT. Turnover stood at 291.2 million rupees
($2.00 million).
($1 = 145.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil
Nair)