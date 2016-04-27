COLOMBO, April 27 Sri Lankan five-day rupee forwards were slightly firmer on Wednesday due to dollar sales by a foreign bank, while importers awaited direction on the currency, dealers said.

The central bank kept benchmark rates steady late on Tuesday, as expected, as it gauges the effect of the recent tightening amid final stages of talks with the International Monetary Fund for a $1.5-billion loan to tide over a payments crisis.

"A foreign bank is selling dollars. Probably foreigners are buying bonds," said a currency dealer requesting not to be named.

Five-day forwards, which are known as spot next and act as a proxy for the spot currency, were at 146.30/40 per dollar at 0517 GMT compared with Tuesday's close of 146.50/70.

Dealers were also analysing the impact of Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake's move after he asked exporters last week to repatriate their earnings, received on or after April 1, to improve foreign exchange inflows.

Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran on Tuesday said the bank estimates around $3 billion of export earnings are being held abroad by Sri Lankan exporters.

The spot rupee, which has barely seen any trading since Jan. 27, was not actively traded on Tuesday.

The rupee has been under pressure as foreign investors have sold government securities amid Sri Lanka's economic woes, but have net bought bonds worth 11.7 billion rupees ($79.92 million) in the last four weeks till April 20, central bank data showed.

Sri Lanka's main stock index was down 0.16 percent at 6,415.44 as of 0544 GMT. Turnover stood at 208.8 million rupees ($1.43 million).

($1 = 146.2000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)