COLOMBO, Sept 14 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down
on Wednesday as importer dollar demand surpassed mild exporter
sales of the U.S. currency, dealers said.
At 0608 GMT, the spot rupee was at 145.42/50 per
dollar, slightly weaker from Tuesday's close of 145.38/43.
One-week forwards were at 145.65/75, compared with the
previous day's close of 145.60/70.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
"Rupee is under pressure on importer demand," a currency
dealer said, asking not to be named.
Dealers said seasonal importer demand would pick up from
mid-October.
The central bank has largely not intervened to defend the
rupee ever since a dual-tenure sovereign bond issue raised $1.5
billion in July.
Meanwhile, Sri Lankan shares edged up, with the benchmark
Colombo stock index up 0.07 percent at 6,512.81 as of
0610 GMT. Turnover was at 404 million rupees ($2.78 million).
($1 = 145.3000 Sri Lankan rupees)
