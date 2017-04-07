COLOMBO, April 7 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
slightly weaker in dull trade on Friday as importer dollar
demand and dividend payments outpaced inward remittances and
dollar sales by exporters ahead of the festival session, dealers
said.
Rupee forwards were active, with two-week forwards
trading at 152.65/75 per dollar at 0653 GMT, compared with
Thursday's close of 152.60/70.
The central bank on Wednesday cut the spot rupee
reference rate by 10 cents to 151.60, dealers said.
"We have seen some importer (dollar) demand and some
dividend or royalty payments going through a couple of foreign
banks," said a currency dealer who did not wish to be named.
The rupee has been under pressure due to increased seasonal
imports ahead of the traditional new year later next week,
although dealers expect the pressure to ease with seasonal
inward remittances.
Outflows due to rupee bond sales by foreign investors have
also been pressuring the currency.
Foreign investors net sold government securities worth 950
million rupees ($6.3 million) in the week ended March 29. They
have net sold 64.2 billion rupees of such instruments so far
this year.
Sri Lankan shares were up 0.8 percent at 6,297.90 as
of 0655 GMT. Turnover stood at 1.27 billion rupees ($8.4
million).
($1 = 151.6000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)