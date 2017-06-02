COLOMBO, June 2 Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly
weaker on Friday as importer dollar demand outpaced the
greenback selling by exporters, while investors weighed
consequences of weather-related damage to the economy, dealers
said.
The extent of the damage due to floods and landslides is yet
to be assessed, with Sri Lanka's main agricultural exports - tea
and rubber - hit by the worst torrential rains in 14 years due
to the cyclone "Mora" formed in the Bay of Bengal.
Damage to agricultural exports would put pressure on the
rupee, currency dealers said. Analysts said hospitality and
manufacturing sectors are likely to be worst hit.
However, dealers said there was some optimism over expected
inflows in the form of international assistance, which could
help offset potential downward pressure on the local currency.
Rupee forwards were active on Friday, with spot-next
forwards trading at 152.85/95 per dollar at 0557 GMT, compared
with Thursday's close of 152.80/90 per dollar.
"The importer dollar demand is there today. We have seen a
state bank buying dollars probably to pay oil bills," said a
currency dealer.
Dealers said the aid inflows could help the rupee, but the
central bank will have to tighten interest rates to curb
unnecessary credit growth and inflationary pressure.
The floods could hurt the overall economic growth and also
widen the government's budget deficit with high infrastructure
spending, dealers said.
The rupee has been under pressure after the central bank
governor on May 18 said the bank would allow gradual
depreciation of the currency.
The spot rupee did not trade on Thursday.
The central bank fixed the spot rupee reference rate at
152.50 on May 5.
Sri Lankan shares were down 0.15 percent at 6,683.53
as of 0612 GMT. Turnover stood at 149 million rupees
($977,049.2).
($1 = 152.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)
