COLOMBO, June 29 The Sri Lankan rupee weakened
on Thursday due to dollar demand from importers and as an
expected rise in imports pressured the local currency, dealers
said.
The spot rupee, which has been trading for the eighth
straight session after being inactive for six weeks, was at
153.45/55 per dollar, slightly weaker from Wednesday's close of
153.40/50.
The spot rupee resumed trading on June 19 for the first time
since May 5 when the central bank fixed its reference rate at
152.50.
"There is (dollar) demand due to month-end imports and also
the end of half year," said a currency dealer, requesting
anonymity.
"There are no large exporter-conversions or remittances."
Dealers said they expected seasonal demand for the dollar to
pick up from August.
Sri Lankan shares were up 0.05 percent at 6,700.55,
as of 0550 GMT. Turnover stood at 263.8 million Sri Lankan
rupees ($1.72 million).
($1 = 153.3000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)