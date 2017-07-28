Sri Lankan rupee steady as inward remittances offset importer dollar demand

COLOMBO, July 28 (Reuters) - The Sri Lankan rupee was steady on Friday as inflows from inward remittances offset importer dollar demand, dealers said.

The spot rupee was trading at 153.74/80 per dollar at 0539 GMT, compared with Thursday's close of 153.75/80.

"The state (banks) demand is there. But with the month end, there are inward remittances," a currency dealer said, requesting anonymity.

Last week, central bank Governor Indrajith Coomaraswamy said the rupee was still "over-valued" and that the monetary authority was buying dollars to avoid any appreciation.

The banking regulator is compelled to buy dollars from the market to meet a reserves target set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under a $1.5 billion, three-year loan programme.

Analysts said a port deal approved by the cabinet on Tuesday helped boost sentiment.

On Tuesday, Sri Lanka's cabinet cleared a revised agreement to lease its Chinese-built southern port of Hambantota, after terms of the first pact sparked widespread public anger in the island nation. The investment is expected to be around $1 billion.

Sri Lankan shares were 0.11 percent weaker at 6,661.79 as of 0544 GMT. Turnover was 227.3 million rupees ($1.48 million). ($1 = 153.7000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)