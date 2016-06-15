(Corrects headline, paragraph 1 to make clear 1-week forwards
edged down, not all rupee forwards)
COLOMBO, June 15 Sri Lankan rupee one-week
forwards edged down on Wednesday led by dollar demand by
importers and foreigners after the recent sharp rise in the
local currency due to foreign investor and exporter conversions
of the U.S. currency, dealers said.
The spot rupee, which was traded actively for four
straight sessions through Monday, was not traded on Wednesday
for the second straight session, they said. On Monday, it had
closed at 144.85/95 per dollar.
Dollar/rupee forwards, known as one-week forwards
and actively traded for the second straight session, were at
145.50/60 per dollar at 0910 GMT, compared with Tuesday's close
of 145.30/40.
"The demand (for dollar) is there. Heavy moral suasion
prevented spot and spot next trading and it was the one-week
forwards which were active," a currency dealer said, asking not
to be named.
"We don't know whether it's the importer demand or
foreigners booking the capital gain."
Rupee forwards have been appreciating due to inflows from
foreign investments into government securities, another
currency dealer said.
Dollar/rupee forwards, known as spot next, were
quoted at 144.85/90 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of
144.90/145.10.
Foreign investors bought a net 8.47 billion rupees ($58.53
million) worth of government bonds in the week ended June 8,
central bank data showed.
Spot next, which acts as a proxy for the spot currency,
indicates the exchange rate for the day following conventional
spot settlement, which is five days ahead for Wednesday's trade.
Dealers said the central bank was intervening in the market
to keep the rupee steady.
Central bank officials were not available for comment.
Dealers said they expected the rupee to strengthen further
after the IMF approved a three-year, $1.5 billion loan to
support the country's economic reform agenda.
The Sri Lankan stock index was down 0.27 percent at
6,500.49 as of 0900 GMT, on a turnover of 242.8 million rupees
($1.68 million).
($1 = 144.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
