COLOMBO, July 29 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down
on Friday due to importer dollar demand a day after the central
bank surprisingly raised key policy rates, dealers said.
After market hours on Thursday, the central bank raised its
main interest rates by 50 basis points each in a surprise move
aimed at curbing stubbornly high credit growth that is adding to
concern about inflationary pressures.
The central bank governor said on Friday the nation's
economy can still grow 5 percent or slightly faster this year
even after increases in monetary policy rates.
One-week rupee forwards, which have been acting as a
proxy for the spot rupee, were at 146.15/30 per dollar at 0612
GMT, slightly weaker than Thursday's close of 146.10/25.
The spot rupee is tightly managed by the central
bank, and market participants use the forward market levels for
guidance on the currency.
"There is no impact of the rate hike. Technically, the
currency should strengthen when interest rates go up but that is
not happening here," said a currency dealer, asking not to be
named.
The rupee is under pressure due to importer dollar demand
and dealers said the market has shrugged off speculation of a
strong rise in the rupee as the island nation's heavy debt
repayment reduced dollar availability for the central bank to
defend the currency.
The spot rupee was not traded on Friday.
Spot-next, which are rupee forwards settled a day after the
spot rupee settlement, were at 146.05/15 per dollar, compared
with Thursday's close of 145.95/10.
The Sri Lankan stock index was down 0.11 percent at
6,384.99 as of 0620 GMT, with a turnover of 181.2 million rupees
($1.24 million).
($1 = 145.9500 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)