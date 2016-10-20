COLOMBO Oct 20 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down
on Thursday on importer dollar demand and as foreign investors
sold bonds in the absence of central bank intervention, said
dealers.
Rupee forwards were active, with the spot-next at
147.45/55 per dollar as of 0646 GMT, compared with its previous
close of 147.40/50.
The spot rupee was quoting at 146.90/95 per dollar,
but was hardly traded. It was steady last week after two weeks
of losses.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
"We see both importer dollar demand and foreign selling in
local bonds," said a currency dealer, asking not to be named.
"There is a bit of uncertainty with the budget coming up next
month. So all are waiting for some firm direction."
The government's national budget is scheduled to be
announced on November 10.
The central bank has been buying dollars from the market to
accumulate reserves to meet targets set by the International
Monetary Fund under a $1.5-billion loan deal, dealers said.
Officials at the central bank were not available for
comments.
Dealers said they expected the rupee to remain under
pressure due to seasonal imports.
Sri Lankan shares were steady, with the benchmark Colombo
stock index up 0.02 percent at 6,445.84 as of 0649 GMT.
Turnover stood at 152.6 million rupees ($1.04 million).
($1 = 147.3000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Vyas Mohan)