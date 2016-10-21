COLOMBO Oct 21 The Sri Lankan rupee was trading
steady on Friday, with dollar demand by importers offsetting
conversions of the U.S. currency by exporters, said dealers.
Rupee forwards were active, with the spot-next at
147.45/55 per dollar as of 0701 GMT, little changed from its
previous close of 147.45/50.
The spot rupee was quoted at 146.90/95 per dollar,
but was hardly traded.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
"Importer demand was there, but one exporter selling offset
the demand. Still, the rupee is under downward pressure because
of the seasonal demand," said a currency dealer, asking not to
be named.
Dealers said the market was waiting for some direction from
the national budget scheduled to be announced on Nov. 10.
Sri Lankan shares rose, with the benchmark Colombo stock
index 0.05 percent firmer at 6,446.54 as of 0708 GMT.
Turnover stood at 346.5 million rupees ($2.35 million).
($1 = 147.3000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)