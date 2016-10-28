COLOMBO Oct 28 The Sri Lankan rupee traded
weaker on Thursday with the central bank raising the spot
reference rate by 50 cents as higher importer dollar demand
weighed on the currency, dealers said.
However, moral suasion by the central bank prevented a
steeper fall, they added.
The central bank raised the spot reference rate to 147.40
per dollar from previous rate of 146.90.
Rupee forwards were active, with one-week forwards
steady at 148.35/50 per dollar compared with previous day's
close of 148.40/50, due to month end inward remittances amid
central bank's moral suasion.
"Moral suasion kept the rupee forwards steady. Imports are
higher and today we could see some inward remittances due to the
month end," a currency dealer said, asking not to be named.
The spot rupee is usually managed by the central bank, and
market participants use the forward market levels for guidance
on the currency.
Officials from the central bank were not available for
comment.
Dealers said foreign selling in government securities also
put pressure on the currency.
Foreign investors sold 8.79 billion rupees ($59.84 million)
worth of government securities in the week ended October 19,
data from the central bank showed.
Dealers said the market was waiting for some direction from
the national budget due on November 10.
Dealers also said the market had shrugged off a long-awaited
economic statement by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinge, who on
Thursday said the government will introduce a lower tax regime
and concessions on investments in its next budget to boost
faltering investment.
Sri Lankan shares were weaker, with the benchmark Colombo
stock index 0.21 percent weaker at 6,424.68 as of 0652
GMT. Turnover stood at 111.2 million rupees ($751,859.36).
($1 = 147.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)