COLOMBO Nov 23 The Sri Lankan rupee fell
slightly on Wednesday due to dollar demand from importers on
fears that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies would
lead to a rise in rates and the greenback.
Foreign investors might pull out of emerging markets,
including Sri Lanka, if the Fed raises interest rates next
month, dealers said.
Rupee forwards were active, with spot-next forwards
at 148.65/75 per dollar as of 0620 GMT, compared with Tuesday's
close of 148.60/70.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) released the second
tranche of loan worth $162.6 million under its $1.5 billion loan
programme, and said the country's macro-economic and financial
conditions had begun to stabilise.
The downward pressure on the rupee is now expected to ease
with investors awaiting actions from the central bank after the
IMF loan money flows in, dealers said.
The central bank on Friday revised the spot rupee
reference rate to 147.95 per dollar from 147.75.
The spot rupee was hardly traded on Wednesday, but was
quoted at 148.20/95.
The rupee has been under pressure as exporters were
reluctant to sell dollars due to global concerns and
uncertainties in the local market following the national budget,
which has proposed a revision in corporate and withholding
taxes.
The rupee is also under pressure as foreign investors exit
government securities due to the new taxes proposed in the
budget, dealers said.
Foreign investors net sold government securities worth 37.12
billion rupees ($250.81 million) in the five weeks ended on Nov.
16, data from the central bank showed.
Sri Lankan shares were marginally firmer with the benchmark
Colombo stock index up 0.06 percent at 6,259.76 as of
0626 GMT. Turnover was 117.04 million rupees ($789,743.59).
($1 = 148.2000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)