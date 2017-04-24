(Adds workers ending the protest)
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, April 24 Workers at Sri Lanka's
state-run oil firm Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) called off
a strike on Monday less than 24 hours in after the government
agreed to consult them before signing an oil tank deal with
India.
Thousands of Sri Lankan motorists queued for fuel earlier in
the day after the workers went on strike to demand the
government scrap the deal which trade unions say would give
India too much influence over fuel prices.
CPC Managing Director Nadun Fernando said the unions agreed
to call off the strike after six-and-a-half hours of talks that
also involved Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
"The government has agreed to consider the suggestions and
proposals of trade unions and other stake holders before any
decision on the operation of Trincomalee oil tank farm is
taken," he told Reuters.
A trade union official said they called off their action
after Wickremesinghe agreed in writing to consult them about the
deal, which would put 99 oil tanks in the hands of Lanka IOC
, a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation.
Union leaders said there was speculation the deal could be
finalised either when Wickremesinghe visits New Delhi on Tuesday
or Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to Sri Lanka on May
11.
Sri Lanka has agreed with India to jointly develop and
operate all the tanks in the oil storage facility in the port
town of Trincomalee, near the world's second deepest natural
harbour.
Lanka IOC already operates 15 of the oil tanks and the rest
have not been used for decades.
For its part, IOC has agreed to build a second refinery with
a capacity of at least 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in Sri
Lanka, while Modi pledged in 2015 to establish a petroleum hub
in Trincomalee.
Unions at CPC said handing the tanks to Lanka IOC would give
it too much influence over fuel stations.
"If they are given, they will have the control to decide the
market prices," D.J. Rajakaruna, a CPC union leader told
Reuters.
State Enterprise Minister Kabir Hashim said the unions had
been given false information, as India and Sri Lanka had agreed
to give 10 tanks to CPC while 74 were expected to be developed
under a joint venture between CPC and Lanka IOC.
"It will be signed between the governments of India and Sri
Lanka," he told reporters in Colombo.
A Lanka IOC official told Reuters that due to trade union
pressure CPC would be allowed to use 10 of the 84 tanks
earmarked for the joint venture between the two companies.
(Additional reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; editing by
David Clarke)