MEDAMULANA, Sri Lanka, July 1 Former Sri Lankan
president Mahinda Rajapaksa said he would run for prime minister
during next month's parliamentary elections, a move that is
likely to infuriate rights groups as he is accused of war crimes
in a civil war.
"I accept the request to contest the election," Rajapaksa
said on Wednesday, referring to the Aug. 17 parliamentary
polls when the island nation is set to choose its prime
minister.
President Maithripala Sirisena, who is also the leader of
Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), has rejected Rajapaksa's demand
to name him as the prime ministerial candidate in the party,
which Rajapaksa led for 10 years until his election defeat this
year.
Rajapaksa did not specify the party under which he would
contest, but his supporters told Reuters that he would form a
new coalition if Sirisena does not relent.
