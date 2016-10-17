COLOMBO Oct 17 Sri Lanka will turn off
electricity across the country for one-and-a-half hours daily
with effect from Monday, the state-run power firm said, after a
break down in a 900 megawatt $1.4 billion Chinese-built coal
power plant.
The nationwide power cut was implemented after all three
units of the Norocholai coal power plant broke down on Sunday.
The breakdown resulted in Sri Lanka losing 48 percent of its
capacity to meet peak demand of 2.26 gigawatts, state-run Ceylon
Electricity Board's (CEB) website www.ceb.lk/ showed.
"We originally decided to have a 2-1/2-hour power cut. But
some rains have helped to generate hydro power. So there will be
one hour power cut in the day time and half-an-hour in nights,"
Anura Wijayapala, CEB chairman told Reuters.
Suren Batagoda, the secretary to the ministry of power and
energy said the coal plant has shut down for the fourth time for
this year and Sri Lanka faced blackouts on the previous three
occasions.
The plant has already suffered more than 20 break downs
since it was commissioned in March 2011.
A drought which began in midyear has cut hydro electric
output this year, officials at the Power and Energy Ministry
told Reuters.
Most international businesses have their own backup
generators, and it was not immediately clear how disruptive the
current power cuts would be.
Sri Lanka has long maintained uninterrupted power supply,
one of its main pledges to voters and investors, except in 1996
and 2001/2 when it endured power cuts due to severe droughts.
The 1996 cuts were partially responsible for economic growth
slowed to a seven-year low of 3.8 percent in that year, from 5.5
percent a year earlier.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez, editing by William Hardy)