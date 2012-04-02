UPDATE 5-Oil prices rise after report shows drop in U.S. stocks
* U.S. Dept of Energy data due later on Thursday (Updates comment, prices; paragraphs 2, 9)
SINGAPORE, April 2 Lanka IOC Plc, the Sri Lankan arm of India's state petroleum company Indian Oil Corp Ltd, is seeking more than 70,000 tonnes of gasoil and gasoline for delivery in May, after skipping April imports, traders said on Monday.
The company is seeking a combination cargo of 19,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil and 11,000 tonnes of 90-octane gasoline for delivery into Trincomalee over May 2-4.
Lanka IOC is also seeking a combination cargo of 18,000 tonnes of 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil, 5,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil, 3,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur diesel and 15,000 tonnes of 90-octane gasoline. The cargo is for delivery to Colombo over May 9-11.
The tender closes on April 4 and is valid until April 5.
Lanka IOC last bought two combination cargoes totalling 36,000 tonnes of gasoil and gasoline for delivery in March from Vitol at a premium of about $2.70 per barrel to benchmark Singapore gasoil and gasoline quotes, traders said.
The company buys gasoline and gasoil on a spot basis to distribute to the more than 150 fuel stations it owns and operates in the country. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* U.S. Dept of Energy data due later on Thursday (Updates comment, prices; paragraphs 2, 9)
LONDON, Feb 23 Britain's coal production fell by 51 percent to a record low last year as all large deep mines closed and others neared the end of their operational life, preliminary government statistics showed on Thursday.
(Adds table, tender details) SINGAPORE/MILAN, Feb 23 Italy's OLT LNG import terminal moored off the Tuscan coast is seeking up to 20 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery between April and September, two trade sources with direct knowledge of the tender said on Thursday. The Italian firm is seeking delivery of two cargoes in September, three cargoes in the months of April and June, and four cargoes in May, July and August. The tender closes on Mar. 6 and will h