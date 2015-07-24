COLOMBO, July 24 Sri Lanka is investigating a
Chinese firm on suspicion of offering a bribe to Mahinda
Rajapaksa's failed presidential re-election campaign, a source
close to the investigation said, weeks before he seeks to pull
off a comeback in a general election.
Ousted by erstwhile ally Maithripala Sirisena in January,
Rajapaksa is now seeking to turn the tables at the Aug. 17
parliamentary polls but continues to be dogged by allegations of
sleaze that led to his defeat after two terms as president.
At the centre of an investigation by the police and central
bank is China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), which under
Rajapaksa landed a $1.4 billion deal to build a port city in
Colombo that has been suspended by the current government.
CHEC, a subsidiary of state-owned China Communications
Construction Company (CCCC), denied as "baseless and
false" any suggestion that it bribed Rajapaksa.
"CHEC calls on all the relevant Sri Lankan officials and
parties not to misunderstand their responsible and cooperative
partner, and not to send a wrong signal to the investors from
China and all other countries," it said in a state
Rajapaksa was not immediately available for comment.
CHINESE PROJECTS
The state-run Daily News reported on Wednesday that police
were investigating an allegation that CHEC paid 149 million
rupees ($1.1 million) to Rajapaksa through various proxies.
Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara confirmed to Reuters that
the investigation was being conducted by the Criminal
Investigation Department (CID) and the central bank's Finance
Intelligence Unit (FIU). He declined to elaborate.
A source, with knowledge of the FIU's investigations, said
the investigation had "found a certain amount of money had gone
out of the CHEC account". It was investigating whether this
payment constituted a bribe.
Shan Wijetunga, senior manager at Transparency International
Sri Lanka said there are no laws barring companies or
individuals funding political campaigns. However, if there are
any vested interests it can be considered as bribe.
Sirisena, after his election on Jan. 8, suspended most of
the Chinese-backed infrastructure projects started under
Rajapaksa, who denies allegations of corruption and overpricing
in contract awards.
The general election will see a battle between current Prime
Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Rajapaksa, who helped crush a
26-year insurgency against Tamil Tiger rebels in 2009 and who
retains a strong following among the electorate.
Allies say if that if Rajapaksa, 69, returns to power, he
would immediately resume the Chinese projects suspended by the
Sirisena government.
