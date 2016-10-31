BRIEF-Russian ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin passed away - Economic Times
* Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin passed away this morning due to heart failure - Economic Times
COLOMBO Oct 31 Sri Lanka's central bank kept its benchmark interest rates on hold on Monday, as expected, saying that its monetary policy stance remained appropriate as credit growth decelerated.
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka, left the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 7.00 percent and 8.50 percent respectively.
It has tightened monetary policy three times since December. (bit.ly/2erblVY) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Ireland)
BEIJING, Jan 26 China offers "an anchor of stability and growth" in an uncertain world with its support for reform, openness and free trade, Premier Li Keqiang wrote in an article in Bloomberg Businessweek published on Thursday.
ANKARA, Jan 26 Turkish banks should continue to support any company that shows the "slightest sign of life", Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said, as part of a $65 billion loan guarantee programme aimed at reviving struggling firms.