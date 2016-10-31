COLOMBO Oct 31 Sri Lanka's central bank kept its benchmark interest rates on hold on Monday, as expected, saying that its monetary policy stance remained appropriate as credit growth decelerated.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka, left the standing deposit facility rate (SDFR) and the standing lending facility rate (SLFR) at 7.00 percent and 8.50 percent respectively.

It has tightened monetary policy three times since December.