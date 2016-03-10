By Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO, March 10
COLOMBO, March 10 Central Bank Governor Arjuna
Mahendran said on Thursday he hoped the rating agencies'
negative view on Sri Lanka's credit rating would change after
negotiations this month over an International Monetary Fund
(IMF) loan.
S&P on Thursday revised the outlook on its B+ sovereign
credit rating to negative, a week after Fitch downgraded its
rating by a notch to "B+" with a negative outlook, spurred by a
ballooning fiscal deficit, rising debts.
Sri Lanka is facing a balance-of-payments crisis after a
third of its foreign exchange reserves was depleted within the
15 months to January, pressured by heavy debt piled up under the
previous government.
"With the government's negotiation with the IMF, and once we
have a programme for fiscal consolidation, these rating agencies
will take a different point of view," Mahendran told Reuters.
A government minister said on Monday Sri Lanka was expected
to receive a $1.5 billion IMF loan to boost the foreign exchange
reserves.
Mahendran said the government had to rework its economic
numbers because of the change in international economic
conditions since it presented this year's budget in November.
"Exports will continue to underperform and tax revenue will
be impacted by lower imports. So you need to take all these
factors into consideration," Mahendran said.
The government on Tuesday announced a 4 percent rise in
value added tax and its plans to reintroduce capital gains tax
to break out of the 9.5 trillion rupee ($65.89 billion) debt
trap.
Sasha Riser-Kositsky, Eurasia Group's South Asia analyst,
said the tax hikes underscored the government's willingness to
confront its deteriorating macroeconomic situation and address
the IMF concerns.
Fitch said after the tax hikes the government still lacked a
clear medium-term fiscal consolidation plan and that left room
for further fiscal slippage and a rise in debt.
"This weakness in the fiscal position remains underpinned by
low government revenues that are far below many of its peers in
the 'B' and 'BB' rating category," Sagarika Chandra, associate
director at Fitch said in a statement.
Marie Diron, senior vice president of Moody's said the hike
and broadening tax base, "if implemented and effective", would
be credit positive.
($1 = 144.1700 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Alison Williams)