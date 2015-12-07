* Former top official stepped down after January election
COLOMBO, Dec 7 Sri Lankan police on Monday
detained a former chairman of the country's stock market
regulator amid an investigation into financial misappropriation,
days after detaining another top regulatory official, a police
spokesman said.
Nalaka Godahewa was chairman of the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) for nearly two years under former president
Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was unseated in a bitterly contested
election in January, and stepped down after the poll.
Last week the Financial Crimes Investigative Department
detained Dhammika Perera, deputy director of the SEC, who is now
on compulsory leave.
"They were arrested for criminal breach of trust and
criminal misappropriation offences committed under the public
property act," said police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera.
Police also said they had arrested a third person who
managed a fund which is part of the investigation.
A court in Colombo, the capital, remanded the three until
Dec. 14, after police had produced them in court.
Police said the three were detained after a seven-month
investigation into the suspected misappropriation of five
million rupees ($34,940) in 2013.
The money was allegedly given to a youth organisation headed
by Namal Rajapaksa, a parliamentarian and the eldest son of
former president Rajapaksa, police said.
Sri Lanka's stock market index hit a record of
7,863.74 points on Feb. 15, 2011, but has been under pressure
since, hit by bouts of policy uncertainty and fears of share
price manipulation.
($1=143 rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim
Coghill and Clarence Fernandez)