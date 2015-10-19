COLOMBO Oct 19 The Sri Lankan rupee
ended slightly weaker in dull trade on Monday due to importer
dollar demand, while selling of the greenback by banks helped
prevent the local currency from falling further, dealers said.
The rupee ended at 141.00/141.05 per dollar, compared with
Friday's close of 140.92/97.
"The rupee is under pressure amid heavy government spending
and on top of that the export sector is not growing," said a
currency dealer who asked not to be named.
The country's exports in the first seven months fell 0.9
percent on year, central bank data showed.
The rupee hit a record low of 141.40 per dollar on Sept. 28,
but recovered slightly after a state-run bank sold dollars.
Dealers said importer dollar demand has fallen following
government measures to discourage vehicle imports but the
seasonal imports are expected to pick up.
