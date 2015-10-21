COLOMBO Oct 21 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Wednesday as dollar inflows into a foreign bank through bond buying by foreigners offset importer dollar demand, dealers said.

The rupee ended steady at 141.00/05 per dollar.

"The rupee is under pressure with import demand but nobody wants to sell above 141.00," said a currency dealer who asked not to be named.

Heavy government spending is also putting pressure on the rupee, dealers said.

The rupee hit a record low of 141.40 per dollar on Sept. 28, but recovered slightly after a state-run bank sold dollars.

Commercial banks parked 66.7 billion rupees ($473.22 million) of surplus liquidity on Wednesday, using the central bank's deposit facility, central bank data showed. ($1 = 140.9500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)